See how a gang of youths blocked a section of Thika Road and demanded money from motorists to allow them to pass - Kenya is headed to anarchy (VIDEOs).

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - On Tuesday, June 30, a gang of youths blocked a section of Thika Road and solicited money from motorists to allow them to pass.
Renowned private detective Jane Mugoh was among the motorists
who were forced to part with money after the gang accosted her near
Githurai.
The gang had blocked the busy road using red ribbons and
stones.
She gave them Ksh 500 to proceed with the journey.
The gang also robbed motorists before police officers dispersed
them.
Happening now Thika road between Githurai and kahawa barracks. Roads blocked using red Ribbon and stones . I paid some cash to pass 😢 😭@citizentvkenya .@StateHouseKenya @IG_NPS pic.twitter.com/FXVARNCyxS— Dr. Detective Jane Mugoh (@DetectiveJane_) July 30, 2024
They’re looting and demanding bribe just past Wendani. #thikaroad #githurai #Tuesday #happeningnow #kenya pic.twitter.com/w3Aho6fRbz— Shazam_Ke (@ke_shazam) July 30, 2024
