KASMUEL McOURE declares that he will be on the ballot in the 2027 presidential election





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - Popular Gen Z activist, Kasmuel McOure, has revealed he will be on the ballot come the 2027 presidential election.

In an interview with Kiss FM on Wednesday, McOure, who also appears to be the Gen Z spokesman, expressed his intention to join politics and said he would market himself before the electorate.

"I said in 2022 that I would be active in politics in 2027 because we've been electing a bunch of clowns.

"I am not so sure about joining any political party, but I am trying to see how that looks. So yes, I'll be on the ballot in 2027," he said

When asked which seat he would be vying for, McOure said he would either seek a position in the legislative house or an executive role, either in Nairobi or at the national level.

The brilliant young man stated that his active involvement in the protests was driven by a desire to bring about change in the country's governance system.

