We will never drop Housing Levy - Lands CS ALICE WAHOME vomits on Gen Zs as demonstrations continue

Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has dismissed a push by Gen Z protesters to repeal the housing levy.
Speaking in the South B area of
Nairobi, Wahome explained that over 100,000 housing units were already in the
pipeline across the country.
As a result, she noted that
should the state discontinue the levy, the projects would be considered dead
capital and a waste of taxpayers’ money.
"I already have over
100,000 housing units. If I stopped at this stage, then that would be a dead capital
investment and it is Kenyans' money," she stated.
Wahome was responding to
mounting pressure from protesters who termed the housing levy, deducted at a
rate of 1.5 per cent, as punitive to salaried workers even as the cost of living skyrockets.
CS Wahome further told the press
that the state was in the process of revising the Land Laws to curb
landgrabbers from getting away with state land.
She explained that loopholes in
the existing laws were aiding the perpetrators to hive off public land, resulting
in a lengthy court battle.
"As soon as we finish with
the policy, we will be able to look at the Land Law and do an amendment of the
law to capture various serious loopholes and gaps that the landgrabbers are
using including how we deal with land belonging to the public that was grabbed
and developed," she noted.
