The only moral pastor in Kenya is PASTOR NG’ANG’A – Lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR says as he blasts the Church for going to bed with politicians.


Tuesday, July 2, 2024 Flamboyant Nairobi lawyer Donald Kipkorir has claimed that the only sober pastor in Kenya is Neno Evangelism's James Ng'ang'a.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Kipkorir said the rest of Kenya's pastors are political party cheerleaders who have let politicians desecrate altars.

Kipkorir said most Kenyan pastors are corrupt and they have destroyed the integrity of religion in Kenya.

“The Church in Kenya lost its Prophetic Voice. 

"Christian Church leadership in Kenya are Political Parties Cheerleaders. 

"They are Thieves and corrupt & Prostitutes. 

"The Church is the weakest link in our national moral compass. 

"Pastor Ng’ang’a may be the only One left! True indictment!," Kipkorir wrote on his X platform.

