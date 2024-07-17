We removed dictator MOI from power, don’t think you can defeat the people – MACHARIA GAITHO tells RUTO.





Wednesday, July 17,2024 - Veteran Nation Media journalist and columnist, Macharia Gaitho, has expressed his fury after he was abducted on Wednesday by men believed to be Doctorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers.

Gaitho was abducted inside Karen Police Station, where he had sought safety after noticing he was being trailed by unknown individuals.

The celebrated scribe was with his son at the time of the incident.

A short video shows three uniformed police officers and others in civilian clothing roughing and pushing him inside the car.

He was driven to Karen Police Station but later released after police shamelessly said it was a case of ‘mistaken identity’

Addressing journalists after the frightening ordeal, Gaitho said the abduction would not cow him.

Gaitho said he is among the second liberation heroes who removed late dictator Arap Moi from power and President William Ruto should not think he can defeat people by killing, shooting them, and abducting them.

“If we resisted Moi, who are these ones?”Gaitho posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST