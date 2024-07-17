EXPOSED: How PS RAYMOND OMOLLO and FAROUK KIBET are issuing orders to police after KITHURE KINDIKI was fired





Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - President William Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo are said to be the men who were issuing instructions to police officers who beat and killed protesters during Tuesday's countrywide Gen Z protests.

4 people were killed on Tuesday after police beat up protestors in Nairobi and 22 other counties.

Hundreds of protesters were injured as police used live and rubber bullets to quell the demonstrations that have paralyzed the country’s economy.

Kameme FM journalist Catherine Wanjiru was shot by police at close range while covering the demonstrations in Nakuru city.

A source at the National Police Service stated that on Tuesday they were receiving orders from Farouk Kibet and PS Raymond Omollo on how to deal with the Gen Z protestors.

He said acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja is just a figurehead, and that Farouk Kibet and Raymond Omollo have been the ones calling the shots in the entire security docket since the departure of Kithure Kindiki

The Kenyan DAILY POST