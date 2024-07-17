Kenyan Police officers are the most foolish in the world – See how they 'treated' veteran scribe MACHARIA GAITHO when he went to seek refuge at Karen Police station.





Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Eric Theuri has described Kenyan police officers as the most foolish in the world after veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho was abducted at Karen Police Station where he had sought refuge on Wednesday..

Gaitho, who was being driven by his son, saw a car trailing him and as a good citizen, he went to Karen Police Station to seek help and instead of being helped he was abducted.

Rogue Karen police officers bundled him into a probox and after a public outcry they released him saying it was a case of mistaken identity.

In a social media post, Theuri said it is a great shame for the police to abduct someone who went there to seek refuge.

He said if this trend continues, the rule of law may spiral out of control.

“A person drives into a police station on noticing he's being tracked. Instead of getting police protection, he's abducted.

“Later, it turns out he was 'arrested' by mistake.

“Yet they had time & opportunity to verify before his arrest!! The actions of the police are making us all unsafe.

“A time will come when they lose legitimacy. The rule of law may spiral out of control if we don't stop,” Theuri wrote on his X on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST