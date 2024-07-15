We have never seen him here - An elder exposes DCI badly after the arrest of COLLINS JOMAISU, the man they claim is behind Kware killings.





Monday, July 15, 2024 - The arrest of 33-year-old Collins Jomaisu, the man DCI officers claim is behind the macabre killings and dumping of bodies at Kware dumpsite, has taken a fresh twist after locals said they don’t know him.

Enock Adera, an elder in the area where detectives claim they arrested Collins, said they have never seen him in their locality.

“No one knows who this man is. I am a local and an elder in this area and since the photo was released, not a single person living here in Kware or Mukuru knows this Collins that is being accused of committing these murders,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Joe, another youth in the area.

Joe said they had never seen Collins in the area when the media tried to locate the suspect’s house, where detectives claim they recovered crucial evidence.

“We cannot help you trace the home of someone we have never seen. Neighbours would have heard or seen something suspicious and reported the matter,” he said.

Other locals also said that they had never seen anyone resembling the man whose photo was shared by the DCI and therefore, do not know who the police have arrested.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.