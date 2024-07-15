Jubilee rebels endorse RUTO’s dialogue with Gen Zs as they urge the president to form Govt with RAILA for the sake of the country





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - The Jubilee Party rebel group has endorsed the national dialogue proposed by President William Ruto.

This comes even as Gen Zs, who are the main protagonists in the protests that rocked the country for the last few weeks, have rejected Ruto’s call to dialogue with them to end political animosity in the country.

Led by nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege, the splinter group further advocated for appointments in cabinet and other government institutions that would mirror a national outlook.

In a statement signed by Eldas MP Adan Keynan who is the Acting Deputy National Chairman and Secretary, the group remarked that this was what the country needed following anti-government protests led by Gen Zs.

“On behalf of the Jubilee Party fraternity and the entire membership, we unequivocally and firmly endorse the national dialogue initiative and the subsequent formation of a broad-based and all-inclusive Government,” the statement read in part.

“This endeavour is paramount in cultivating peace, unity and national cohesion that transcend narrow political interests and defining the welfare and state of our nation as the top priority and a subject of utmost importance.”

Despite the opposition from a section of Kenyans on the idea of dialogue, the Party claimed that the process would address challenges affecting the country currently.

Keynan further remarked that this was the only route that the nation would work towards sustainable solutions that would benefit the whole country.

The breakaway group presented its willingness to take part in the dialogue process and subsequent coalition government formation.

Raila Odinga’s ODM has already stated it would take part in the national dialogue but refuted claims the outfit would form part of Ruto’s government.

