We can’t have a murderer in State House; RUTO must go! WAITITU declares after killing of unarmed Gen Zs

Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has accused President William Ruto of poorly handling the demonstrations by the Gen Zs, saying he has no choice now but to resign.
Speaking during an interview, Waititu claimed
that Ruto should consider resigning, owing to the unrelenting anti-government
protests being experienced across the country.
"He will not be the first to be ousted,
from Algeria to Tunisia the signs were similar. At the end of the day even this
one (Ruto), he will have no other option but to go," he stated.
Besides, Waititu accused Ruto of unleashing
brutal force against unarmed Gen Zs during protests, leading to several
killings and injuries.
At the same time, Waititu explained that Ruto had
failed to honor his numerous promises to Kenyans and did not offer Kenyans an
explanation leading to the current unrest in the country.
The politician gave examples of other countries
where Heads of State were impeached or forced to step down due to their failure
to fulfill their promises to the electorate.
Waitutu noted that currently, Kenyans were now
alert and aware that Ruto made false promises.
The former governor added that the unrest in
the country was a result of many factors fuelled by the high cost of living
experienced under the Kenya Kwanza regime.
He further criticized Ruto for not giving
adequate responses when taken to task by Kenyans and gave the example of Ruto's
first address to the nation after the protests staged last Tuesday.
"Instead of sympathising and sending
condolences to the families whose children died, he was busy complaining about
what had been destroyed," Waititu remarked.
Waititu emphasized Ruto was supposed to
empathise with the citizens, apologise for his wrongdoings and outline a way
forward.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments