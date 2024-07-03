State House strikes a deal with activists BONIFACE MWANGI and KHALIF KAIRO to sabotage Gen Z demos







Tuesday, July 02, 2024 - The ongoing countrywide anti-government demonstrations are now expected to fall after State House struck a deal with activists behind the protests.

It has now emerged that vocal activists Boniface Mwangi and Khalif Kairo were compromised by State House to stop their push to continue with the protests.

Boniface Mwangi and Khalif Khalif Kairo were previously vocal on social media calling for the removal of President William Ruto even after the President withdrew the controversial Finance Bill 2024 after deadly protests across the country against the new taxes in the Bill.

According to sources, the two were allegedly paid Sh15 million each to stop taking part in the protests and also end the Gen Z demands to occupy State House during their weekly protests.

Boniface and Khalif failed to turn up for the Gen Z protests on Tuesday after their State House deal which was sealed after President William Ruto’s round table TV interview.

Another Gen Z protests activist, Hanifa was also approached by State House but she declined the offer.

Hanifa later exposed those who agreed to take money to stop the demos and she even expressed her anger on the betrayal by the two on her X account.





The muslim activist known by the name Honey Farsafi on X platform is currently leading a charity campaign to fundraise money for medical bills in aid of the injured and killed youth in the demos.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has reported that, so far, 39 people have lost their lives in the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 26, KNCHR faulted the National Police Service for using excessive force on protesters.