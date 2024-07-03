Video captures how OTIENO led goons in storming Bondo Police Station, where they attacked cops and stole a gun - He is under arrest.





Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - Police have arrested Sostine Otieno, who was part of the armed goons that stormed Bondo Police Station on Tuesday during the anti-government protests and attacked police officers.

They attacked one of the cops with crude weapons and robbed him of his anti-riot gun (launcher) before leaving him unconscious.

The officer is fighting for his life in hospital.

Detectives have since launched a manhunt for the other goons.

Watch video of how the goons staged the daring daylight attack





