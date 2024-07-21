We are satisfied with the corrupt CHIRCHIR as Roads CS – Kalenjins now rally behind RUTO’s partial Cabinet nominees





Sunday, July 21, 2024 - A section of leaders from Kericho has endorsed President William Ruto's partial cabinet that he nominated on Friday.

Speaking during a political event on Saturday, the leaders led by Kipkelion West MP Hillary Kosgei, expressed their satisfaction with the names fronted by the Head of State, who is seeking to restructure his government after facing a wave of opposition from Kenyans for over one month now.

The leaders, while okaying the new nominees, impressed upon them the need to fight corruption at a time when Kenya's economy needs to recover after experiencing severe shocks.

"We are satisfied in terms of the people who have been brought on board, their names will come to Parliament and we will do our responsibility as the members of the National Assembly," he stated.

The leaders thanked the President for showing faith and sticking with some of the Cabinet Secretaries who were serving in the previous cabinet.

The leaders for instance expressed confidence in Aden Duale's reappointment to the Ministry of Defence docket.

Further, the leaders claimed that Davis Chirchir performed well enough in his previous Energy docket to warrant another stab at the cabinet.

This comes after President William Ruto on Friday nominated 11 new members of his new-look Cabinet amid reports that the Head of State is looking to accommodate the opposition Azimio Coalition by allocating it 7 slots.

Others Ruto nominated to Cabinet include Kithure Kindiki as Interior CS, Alice Wahome (Lands), Aden Duale (Defence), Soipan Tuya (Environment), and former Trade CS Rebecca Miano was nominated as the new Attorney General among others.

