It's disrespectful for a woman to look at a man that paid her dowry and call him baby - Man say







Sunday, July 21, 2024 - A man called Maketere Ugwu has said that it's disrespectful for a woman to call her husband ‘baby’.

Mr. Ugwu, who stated this in a series of Facebook posts, said it's safer for men to divorce such wives.

According to him, men who tolerate such ‘disrespectful’ behaviour are evil, unfortunate, criminals and agent of social chaos.

“Your wife calling you Baby means the boundaries in your home has been violated. Children won't know their left from their right because children become DADDY while their father becomes BABY,” he wrote.

"Your wife won't respect you before the people because she would think that is too much for you and people won't respect you because those near you - wife and children don't show any example that will make outsiders take you seriously.

"Your children will go out not knowing who is a man and how to respect a man and elders and it will all be shame foe your family. Safe to check the idiot out than to keep insult that will destroy everything you labour for in your life. A woman calling her husband BABY isn't love unless love is disrespect and insult.

“If she doesn't find in her heart the right mind set to call you MY HUSBAND, PAPA UMU GI or NNA ANYI she should go back to her fathers house where she should ve calling her father BABY.”