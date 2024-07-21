KMPDU over the moon over RUTO’s Cabinet nominee for Health Dr. DEBRA MULONGO – Look! Did the doctors hate NAKHUMICHA this much?





Sunday, July 21, 2024 - The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists Dentists Union (KMPDU) has endorsed President William Ruto’s Cabinet Secretary for health nominee Dr. Debra Mulongo, saying doctors are ready for their new boss after going through hell with sacked CS Susan Nakhumicha.

This comes even as it emerged that she was debarred from the medics' directory years ago.

However, the doctors’ union, through its Secretary General Davji Atellah, dismissed the assertion that Mulongo was not fit to occupy the post after an apparent disqualification from practice.

Clarifying the matter, Atellah said the nominee's only mistake was her failure to update her license, which is not a serious crime since it could be fixed.

"Not deregistered. She just delayed updating her license," said the KMPDU SG before finally clearing her after she paid the Ksh80,000 she owed to the union.

The KMPDU exuded confidence in Mulongo, whom they implied would improve things at Afya House.

"KMPDU Congratulates Dr. Deborah Mulongo Baraza on her appointment as the Cabinet Secretary for Health. We warmly welcome her to the dutiful responsibility of ensuring quality healthcare systems for all Kenyans, including decent work for all health workers," said the union.

The nominee, who boasts over 15 years of field experience, was among the new faces nominated into the National Executive by the president.

She will be taking over from Susan Nakhumicha upon her approval by the National Assembly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST