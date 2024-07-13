RAILA ODINGA calls for an urgent probe after over 10 bodies were discovered dumped at a dumpsite in Mukuru slums





Saturday, July 13, 2024- Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has issued a statement following the discovery of several bodies at the Kware dumpsite in Mukuru kwa Njenga slums on Friday.

The unsettling discovery of the bodies, all female and in various stages of decomposition, has ignited widespread concern among Kenyans, largely because the dumpsite is situated alarmingly close to Kware Police Station.

Protests erupted at the police station following the discovery of the bodies, forcing police to fire into the air to disperse angry Mukuru residents.

"It’s a sad and dark moment for Kenya, what we have witnessed in Mukuru Kwa Njenga, pains me deeply," said Raila in an X statement.

Raila Odinga also offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims discovered at the dumpsite, even as police work to establish their identities.

"To the families who have lost loved ones, accept my deepest condolences," he said.

The Azimio frontman likewise called for swift investigations into the unsettling discovery, urging police to bring the perpetrators to book.

"The perpetrators of these and other heinous acts must face the full force of the law immediately. The people of Kenya demand accountability," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST