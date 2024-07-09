Watch the video that KU student DENZEL ONYANGO posted inside Parliament buildings during the siege, leading to his abduction and brutal murder by state agents.


Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - Slain Kenyatta University student, Denzel Onyango, was among the youthful protesters who stormed Parliament buildings during the anti-finance bill protests that turned chaotic on June 25, 2024.

Onyango recorded himself inside the Parliament buildings during the siege and posted the video on social media.

He was abducted a day later by suspected state agents and brutally murdered.

His body was found dumped in a quarry in Ruiru over the weekend, almost two weeks after he was reported missing.

Watch the video that he posted after storming Parliament buildings. 

