Watch the video that KU student DENZEL ONYANGO posted inside Parliament buildings during the siege, leading to his abduction and brutal murder by state agents.





Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - Slain Kenyatta University student, Denzel Onyango, was among the youthful protesters who stormed Parliament buildings during the anti-finance bill protests that turned chaotic on June 25, 2024.

Onyango recorded himself inside the Parliament buildings during the siege and posted the video on social media.

He was abducted a day later by suspected state agents and brutally murdered.

His body was found dumped in a quarry in Ruiru over the weekend, almost two weeks after he was reported missing.

Watch the video that he posted after storming Parliament buildings.

GEN Z

I told you that you either FINISH THIS or be FINISHED!

Body of Denzel Onyango Omondi (in this video) a KU student who was allegedly abducted after #OccupyParliament has been found floating in an abandoned quarry in Juja@cbs_ke @JustRosalyn @DictatorWatch @bonifacemwangi pic.twitter.com/M2xCTQayrh — NSWF Lobbyist Charles Ole Kabaiku (@CharlesKabaiku) July 8, 2024

