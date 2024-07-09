Watch the video that KU student DENZEL ONYANGO posted inside Parliament buildings during the siege, leading to his abduction and brutal murder by state agents.

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - Slain Kenyatta University student, Denzel Onyango, was among the youthful protesters who stormed Parliament buildings during the anti-finance bill protests that turned chaotic on June 25, 2024.
Onyango recorded himself
inside the Parliament buildings during the siege and posted the video on social
media.
He was abducted a day
later by suspected state agents and brutally murdered.
His body was found
dumped in a quarry in Ruiru over the weekend, almost two weeks after he was
reported missing.
Watch the video that
he posted after storming Parliament buildings.
GEN Z— NSWF Lobbyist Charles Ole Kabaiku (@CharlesKabaiku) July 8, 2024
I told you that you either FINISH THIS or be FINISHED!
Body of Denzel Onyango Omondi (in this video) a KU student who was allegedly abducted after #OccupyParliament has been found floating in an abandoned quarry in Juja@cbs_ke @JustRosalyn @DictatorWatch @bonifacemwangi pic.twitter.com/M2xCTQayrh
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments