Sad news as BISHOP ALLAN KIUNA of JCC passes on, barely a year after spending Ksh 460 million on cancer treatment in the U.S.





Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - Flamboyant city preacher Allan Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC) has passed on after a long battle with cancer.

Bishop Kiuna returned to the country late last year after spending nearly a year in the US for specialized treatment.

He revealed that he spent Ksh 460 Milllion on cancer treatment during a Thanksgiving ceremony at his church in Parklands and alleged that doctors had declared him cancer-free.

He emphasized that the entire sum was divinely provided, and he did not have to dip into his own pockets.

“For the one year that I was in the US, my treatment cost $3 million, and I didn’t remove one coin from my pocket because the God of heaven provided.

"I did not call anyone,” he exclaimed amid cheers from the congregation.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.