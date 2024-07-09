I took you in while you had nothing - Kenyan woman cries out as her husband dumps her and flaunts new woman after getting a lucrative job.





Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - A heartbroken Kenyan woman has taken to social media to call out her husband after he dumped her for another woman.

She recounted how she took him in while he had nothing and stuck with him through thick and thin.

However, he betrayed their love after getting a job.

“Before you got that job that makes you arrogant, we prayed together.

"No problem, maybe God wanted to use me as your stepping stone to your success,” she ranted.

She further lamented that her husband wasted her time.

Check out her trending Facebook post.





Her husband has moved on and gotten a new woman, who is younger than her.

Check out her photos.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.