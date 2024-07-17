Watch video of veteran journalist MACHARIA GAITHO being abducted by rogue police officers after being trailed - Is RUTO taking the country to the dark days?

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho was reportedly abducted inside Karen Police Station, where he had sought safety after noticing he was being trailed by unknown individuals.
Gaitho was abducted by
men believed to be rogue police officers and bundled into a Probox before being
driven to an unknown place.
He was abducted while police
officers watched.
Reports say he was
abducted over an article he wrote in the Daily Nation.
The Directorate of
Criminal Investigation boss Mohammed Amin claims the arrest of Gaitho was a
case of mistaken identity.
“We are sorry to Gaitho. It was a case of mistaken
identity,” Amin said.
Amin said they were looking for a different person who is
also called Gaitho.
The
journalist's daughter has since confirmed that the father was taken back to the
Karen Police Station aboard the same vehicle he was bundled into.
Watch video of how he was abducted.
Watch the moment veteran journalist MACHARIA GAITHO was abducted by rogue police officers after being trailed - RUTO is taking the country to the dark days. pic.twitter.com/6ADAbMjm6l— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 17, 2024
