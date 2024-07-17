Watch video of veteran journalist MACHARIA GAITHO being abducted by rogue police officers after being trailed - Is RUTO taking the country to the dark days?





Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho was reportedly abducted inside Karen Police Station, where he had sought safety after noticing he was being trailed by unknown individuals.

Gaitho was abducted by men believed to be rogue police officers and bundled into a Probox before being driven to an unknown place.

He was abducted while police officers watched.

Reports say he was abducted over an article he wrote in the Daily Nation.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation boss Mohammed Amin claims the arrest of Gaitho was a case of mistaken identity.

“We are sorry to Gaitho. It was a case of mistaken identity,” Amin said.

Amin said they were looking for a different person who is also called Gaitho.

The journalist's daughter has since confirmed that the father was taken back to the Karen Police Station aboard the same vehicle he was bundled into.

Watch the moment veteran journalist MACHARIA GAITHO was abducted by rogue police officers after being trailed - RUTO is taking the country to the dark days. pic.twitter.com/6ADAbMjm6l — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 17, 2024

