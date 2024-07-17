I was tortured by DCI and forced to confess to the gruesome murder of 42 women – Alleged serial killer COLLINS JUMAISI drops a bombshell

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 – The ongoing investigations into the Kware massacre have taken a new twist.
This is after the main suspect, Collins Jumaisi Kalusha, denied killing the 42 women and dumping their bodies at
Kware in sacks, casting a cloud of doubt over his earlier confession.
According to Collins, DCI
detectives tortured and coerced him to confess to the 42 macabre murders.
His Lawyer John Maina Ndegwa
asserted that his client was subjected to extreme forms of torture, compelling
him to confess to crimes he vehemently denies.
Speaking before the Makadara Law
Courts, Ndegwa pleaded for urgent medical care for Khalusha, highlighting the
urgent need for attention due to his alleged maltreatment while in custody.
“My client is in dire need of
urgent medical attention,” he declared.
The attorney dismissed the
notion that Khalusha could be behind such brutal acts, labelling the confession
“laughable” and “alien” to his client’s character.
Ndegwa’s impassioned plea
painted a chilling picture of Khalusha’s ordeal, claiming he has endured
“horrendous inhuman mistreatment” during his time in custody, raising serious
concerns about the methods employed during the interrogation process.
The Directorate of Criminal
Investigations (DCI) has been swift to rebut these allegations, insisting that
only a single police officer was assigned to record Khalusha's statements.
The agency has remained resolute
in its stance, maintaining that the ongoing investigation necessitates further
detention of the suspect to prevent any continuation of criminal activities.
