I was tortured by DCI and forced to confess to the gruesome murder of 42 women – Alleged serial killer COLLINS JUMAISI drops a bombshell





Wednesday, July 17, 2024 – The ongoing investigations into the Kware massacre have taken a new twist.

This is after the main suspect, Collins Jumaisi Kalusha, denied killing the 42 women and dumping their bodies at Kware in sacks, casting a cloud of doubt over his earlier confession.

According to Collins, DCI detectives tortured and coerced him to confess to the 42 macabre murders.

His Lawyer John Maina Ndegwa asserted that his client was subjected to extreme forms of torture, compelling him to confess to crimes he vehemently denies.

Speaking before the Makadara Law Courts, Ndegwa pleaded for urgent medical care for Khalusha, highlighting the urgent need for attention due to his alleged maltreatment while in custody.

“My client is in dire need of urgent medical attention,” he declared.

The attorney dismissed the notion that Khalusha could be behind such brutal acts, labelling the confession “laughable” and “alien” to his client’s character.

Ndegwa’s impassioned plea painted a chilling picture of Khalusha’s ordeal, claiming he has endured “horrendous inhuman mistreatment” during his time in custody, raising serious concerns about the methods employed during the interrogation process.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been swift to rebut these allegations, insisting that only a single police officer was assigned to record Khalusha's statements.

The agency has remained resolute in its stance, maintaining that the ongoing investigation necessitates further detention of the suspect to prevent any continuation of criminal activities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST