Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Governor George Natembeya’s bodyguard is nursing serious injuries after he was cornered by peaceful Gen Z protesters in Kitale trying to cause chaos.

He was reportedly among the goons hired to infiltrate the peaceful protests that saw hundreds of youth flock to Kitale town to exercise their democratic rights.

He was accosted by the Gen Zs and beaten up, before being rescued by the police.

He sustained serious head injuries.

See photo.









