Watch video of incoming Mining CS, HASSAN JOHO, flaunting his fleet of guzzlers that include Lamborghini Urus and Bentley - This will make Gen Zs go mad.





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Former Mombasa Governor and incoming Mining Cabinet Secretary, Ali Hassan Joho, has never shied away from living a flashy lifestyle and displaying it on social media.

Joho, a well-known car enthusiast, owns a fleet of guzzlers worth millions of shillings.

He recently took to his Tiktok account and flaunted his parking lot full of posh cars among them Lamborghini Urus and Bentley.

It is not clear whether Joho will continue displaying extravagant lifestyle on social media after being nominated to the Cabinet.

His flashy lifestyle comes at a time when the Kenyan youth, popularly known as Gen Zs, have been condemning extravagant lifestyles displayed by politicians and senior government officials, among them cabinet secretaries.

Watch the video.

Watch video of incoming Mining CS, HASSAN JOHO, flaunting his fleet of guzzlers that include Lamborghini Urus and Bentley pic.twitter.com/GJpcYuK2jM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 24, 2024

