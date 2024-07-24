LYDIA OROKO, a youth leader from Nyamira who has been leading anti-government protests abducted by suspected rogue state agents and bundled into a private vehicle.





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - A youth leader from Nyamira identified as Lydia Oroko has gone missing after she was reportedly abducted by unknown people suspected to be rogue state agents and bundled into a private vehicle.

Lydia has been serving as the coordinator of Jamhuri Kenya Youth Initiative in Nyamira County.

She has also been leading anti-government protests in the county.

It is believed that she was targeted by the state for being vocal about the protests.

Lydia joins the long list of young people who have gone missing after being abducted over the ongoing anti-government protests.









