Watch the moment Sirare Ward MCA, ALFRED WESWA, was forced to walk in the mud by his constituents for failing to fix a dilapidated road (VIDEO).





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Sirare Ward Member of County Assembly, Alfred Weswa, faced the wrath of his constituents when he visited the area after he was forced to walk in the mud.

The MCA was forcefully ejected from his Prado and forced to walk in the mud for failing to fix a dilapidated road in the area he had visited for a function.

Some constituents threatened to frog march the MCA as he begged for mercy.

Watch the video.

The moment Sirende Ward MCA Alfred Weswa was forced to walk on mud by his constituents for failing to fix it pic.twitter.com/UwLQ6vdCSz — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) July 24, 2024

