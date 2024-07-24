List of 30 bloggers who are on RUTO’s payroll to water down Gen Z protests that have shaken his regime





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - President William Ruto, through his aide Farouk Kibet and State House blogger Dennis Itumbi, has recruited 30 bloggers to help pacify the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government, which is currently in turmoil due to the ongoing Gen Z protests.

The Gen Z have demanded increased accountability from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime, particularly from President William Ruto, through protests that entered their fifth week on Tuesday.

The bloggers have been tasked with vilifying the Gen Z protests and defending the regime, which is in a state of panic due to the demonstrations.

Here is the list of 30 bloggers who have been urged to use their social media pages to attack the Gen Z protests.

They are paid Sh 530 per assignment.





