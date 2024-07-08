Watch the moment rogue DCI officers stormed into the wrong house at night as they planned to abduct a young man in connection to Gen Z protests - This country has gone to the dogs (VIDEO).





Monday, July 8, 2024 - Some rogue DCI officers believed to be part of rogue state agents deployed by the government to abduct and kill organizers of the recent anti-government protests stormed into the wrong house in Nanyuki at night.

The ruthless officers broke the gate and gained access to a homestead, looking for a man called Lewis Nguyi.

Lewis was among the organizers of the anti-government protests in Nanyuki.

In what can be described as a case of mistaken identity, the DCI officers went to Lewis’s friend's home and asked his mother to produce him.

‘’I don’t have a son called Lewis. I don’t even have a friend, cousin, or relative called Lewis, ‘’ the terrified woman was heard telling the DCI officers as they attempted to break into her house in the middle of the night.

‘’Who sent you to my home,’’ she asked the DCI officers as the confrontation ensued.

Lewis, a fearless Gen Z, took to his X account and told the DCI officers to summon him instead of harassing innocent people.

‘’Apparently, DCI officers in Nanyuki went to a friend's home yesterday (a case of mistaken identity I think) and were harassing his mum to produce me (she doesn't even know me). @DCI_Kenya if you want me, just summon me, I'll present myself,’’ he tweeted.





