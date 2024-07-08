Self-proclaimed bad girl, MILLIE ODHIAMBO, flaunts her flexible waist as he displays her dancing skills at Carnivore (VIDEO).





Monday, July 8, 2024 - Suba North Member of Parliament, Millie Odhiambo, stole the show at the Carnivore Simba Saloon on Saturday during an event dubbed Queens of The Nile Reunion, a colourful event that brought together women in different professionals to wine, dine, and network.

The 57-year-old veteran politician proved that age is just a number after she took to the stage and showcased her dancing skills.

The self-proclaimed bad girl shook her flexible waist while dancing to Ohangla and gave other women who were younger than her a run for their money.

Millie Odhiambo is known to be a fun-loving woman and an Ohangla fanatic.

Watch the video.

