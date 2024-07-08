OSAMA is reportedly on holiday after receiving money from State House to host RUTO on his X Space - He betrayed Gen Zs (PHOTO).





Monday, July 8, 2024 - Popular social media influencer Kelin Monari, popularly known as Osama Otero, is reportedly on holiday after State House officials led by Dennis Itumbi and Hussein Mohammed ‘bribed’ him to host President William Ruto on his X Space on Friday.

Otero had initially asked X users to boycott Ruto's Space and instead join his parallel engagement on the same platform.

The President then joined Otero's Space alongside State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed.

A section of Kenyans on X turned the heat on Otero alleging that he had betrayed them.

It is alleged that Osama received a hefty ‘bribe’ from State House to betray Gen Zs and side with the oppressors.

He is currently on holiday as his fellow youth continue to fight for better governance.

See photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.