Watch the moment a middle-aged man was trailed by rogue police officers and abducted in the presence of his kids in Embakasi - This country has gone to the dogs (VIDEO).


Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Plain-clothed police officers were filmed abducting a middle-aged man in Nairobi’s Matopeni area, Embakasi, in the presence of his two kids.

According to sources, the cops trailed the victim after dispersing a crowd that had gathered at the Kware dumpsite in Embakasi where several bodies were found dumped.

The victim was among the crowd that had gathered at the Kware dumpsite earlier in the day as the bodies were being retrieved.

The cops stormed his rented house and tried to abduct him, prompting his neighbours to intervene.

In the video, the victim’s neighbours are seen confronting the police officers and demanding to know why they were arresting him.

The suspected rogue cops had no uniform or identification cards.

A tussle ensued between the victim and the cops as neighbours watched in dismay.


Watch the video.

