RUTO nowadays travels without a flag on his fuel guzzler - Gen Zs have made his life a living hell (PHOTO).





Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Embattled President William Ruto made a discreet entrance into AIPCA Pondo Parish church in Nyandarua County for a church service, opting to keep his visit low-key without any prior public announcement from his handlers.

After disembarking from a military chopper that landed at a nearby school, he was driven to the church in his official armored vehicle with his security team keeping an eye.

The vehicle had no flag as it is the norm.

See the trending photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.