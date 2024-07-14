MIGUNA MIGUNA claims RUTO personally ordered the alleged GITHURAI Massacre and 400 people were killed and cremated at KAHAWA BARRACKS





Sunday, July 14,2024 - Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has accused President William Ruto of ordering the Killing of 400 young people in Githurai on June 25 and ordering the military to cremate their bodies to hide the evidence.

In a post on X on Saturday, Miguna said after Kenyans stormed Parliament on June 25, 2024, Ruto ordered military officers from Kahawa Barracks to kill the youths from Githurai who participated in the storming of Kenyan parliament and chased away their MPs who were supporting the Finance Bill 2024.

Miguna said after killing 400 youths, Ruto ordered them to be cremated at Kahawa Barracks along Thika Superhighway.

This is a screenshot of what Miguna Miguna wrote on his X page.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.