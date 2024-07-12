Watch the moment JKUAT students removed other students from class to go and protest over the murder of DENZEL OMONDI by suspected state agents (VIDEO).





Friday, July 12, 2024 - Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) students on Friday protested along the Thika Superhighway following the mysterious death of Denzel Omondi, a third-year student who died after participating in the anti-Finance Bill protests.

A video shared online shows the protesters removing other students from class to go and protest along Thika Road.

Omondi was found dead in a swamp in Juja, two days after storming Parliament on June 25, 2024.

The protesting students demanded justice for Omondi, believing he was murdered by authorities.

