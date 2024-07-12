UEFA Euro 2024 Final Betting Preview: Spain vs England

The UEFA Euro 2024 final promises to be a historic clash between Spain and England. Spain, a three-time winner, seek to become the most successful nation in Euro history with a win on Sunday in Berlin. Meanwhile, England are aiming for its first-ever Euro title, having narrowly missed out on the trophy three years ago against Italy in a penalty shootout. Be ready to enjoy the top-class Euro 2024 final with exciting PariPesa bonuses!

Spain's Path to the Final

Spain have arguably been the tournament's standout team, showcasing a potent attack that has netted 13 goals across their six matches in Germany. Their offensive prowess has been bolstered by the inclusion of Dani Olmo, who stepped up following Pedri's tournament-ending injury. However, the spotlight has been firmly on 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal. The Barcelona player, who will celebrate his 17th birthday just a day before the final, has been a revelation, leading La Roja with 16 shots and scoring a stunning goal against France in the semifinals.

Spain's front line, featuring Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo, and Alvaro Morata, has consistently created scoring opportunities, posing a significant challenge to any defence they face.

England's Road to the Final

England have shown resilience and the ability to find crucial goals when needed. A stoppage-time winner from Ollie Watkins in the semifinals against the Netherlands secured their spot in the final. Despite not keeping a clean sheet since the group stage, England's defence has effectively limited their opponents' chances. The Three Lions will rely heavily on their defensive solidity to counter Spain's relentless attack.

England's offensive efforts will be spearheaded by Harry Kane, who has been somewhat quiet in open play despite scoring from the penalty spot against the Netherlands. Support from Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden will be crucial, with Bellingham's overhead goal against Slovakia in the round of 16 being a standout moment.

Key Factors





Spain's Attack: Spain's attacking quartet has been more effective and consistent than England's, with multiple players capable of creating and finishing chances.

England's Defence: England's defence, though not impenetrable, has shown the ability to limit high-quality opportunities. They will need to replicate this form to keep Spain at bay.

Game Dynamics: England will likely prefer a low-scoring, defensive match, while Spain will aim to utilise their superior attacking depth to control the game and create scoring opportunities.

Predictions and Possible Picks

Spain have been the more consistent and dynamic team throughout the tournament. Their ability to create numerous chances and convert them into goals makes them the favourites. England's defence will be tested more than it has been in any other match, and their success will hinge on their ability to neutralize Spain's attacking threats.

☑️ Spain To Win - 2.38

☑️ Spain Over 1 - 1.75

☑️ European Champion: W1 - 1.68



