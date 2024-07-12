This is what ADEN DUALE has said after RUTO fired him along with 21 other cabinet secretaries on Thursday





Friday, July 12, 2024 - Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has spoken after President William Ruto fired him along with 21 other cabinet secretaries.

Duale was shown the door and President William Ruto announced that he would appoint competent, lean, and efficient CSs who would help him deliver his agenda to Kenyans.

In a statement, after he was fired from Cabinet, Duale thanked President William Ruto for entrusting him with such a post in government.

The former Garissa Town MP and one-time National Assembly Majority Leader took pride in being part of the president's immediate team in his inaugural term after his election in 2022.

Duale referenced an excerpt from the Quran holy book to console himself.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency President William Ruto for entrusting me with the role of Cabinet Secretary for Defence in the first Kenya Kwanza Administration.

"I am deeply honoured and will forever be indebted to him and the people of Kenya for this opportunity to serve our great nation.

"As the Quran says, “But they plan, and Allah plans. And Allah is the best of planners” (Quran 8:30), "Duale posted on his X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST