Watch the moment a JKUAT student smoked bhang in the presence of a police officer during recent protests - He even passed the blunt to the cop (VIDEO).





Sunday, July 14, 2024 - A student from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) was filmed smoking bhang in the presence of a police officer when the students blocked a section of Thika Road to protest over the abduction and murder of a third-year student Denzel Omondi by suspected rogue state agents.

The anti-riot police officer watched in dismay as the student broke the law by smoking bhang in his presence.

The daring student even had the audacity to pass the blunt to the police officer.

Watch the video.

Mzee pale kwa ikulu hajui ana fight watu wana offer karao blunt.😂

He will not believe. pic.twitter.com/fkAIlNM2o8 — Eve Maina (@evenmaina) July 13, 2024

