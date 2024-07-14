RAILA reveals how KALONZO tricked him to meet RUTO at KICC during the signing of IEBC Bill despite declining State House invitation





Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has recalled how Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka tricked him into meeting President William Ruto during the signing of the IEBC Bill at the KICC despite turning down State House invitation.

Speaking at a burial in Kakamega, Raila disclosed the decision to meet the Head of State at KICC was reached after a meeting with other Azimio leaders.

According to the former Prime Minister, he turned down several requests to meet Ruto at the State House and demanded the meeting be held at a neutral venue.

Raila disclosed he accepted the invitation to meet Ruto at the KICC and ordered Kalonzo and Ugunja lawmaker Opiyo Wandayi to attend the meeting on his behalf.

However, he revealed that he was forced to attend the meeting at KICC after Kalonzo declined to represent him.

According to Odinga, Kalonzo demanded he must attend the meeting since he was the coalition leader, forcing the Azimio chief to concede to the demand and meet Ruto.

"I demanded the bill be signed elsewhere but not at the State House. They suggested it be signed at the Office of the President but I similarly rejected the idea and finally, they suggested KICC and I concurred," Raila disclosed.

"So, I called Kalonzo on the phone and directed him and Wandayi to go represent me but Kalonzo told me that I must come with him. So, I met Kalonzo and the other leaders before we went to the KICC," he narrated.

At the same time, Raila dismissed allegations of a 'handshake' with Ruto, stating the call for a dialogue was not for his benefit but rather for the benefit of the people of Kenya.

"We did not go there to have a dialogue with Ruto and the UDA party leadership.

"Even Ruto himself declined a dialogue. So, all these things were put out of context," Raila said.

