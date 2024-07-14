RAILA reveals how KALONZO tricked him to meet RUTO at KICC during the signing of IEBC Bill despite declining State House invitation

Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has recalled how Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka tricked him into meeting President William Ruto during the signing of the IEBC Bill at the KICC despite turning down State House invitation.
Speaking at a burial in
Kakamega, Raila disclosed the decision to meet the Head of State at KICC was
reached after a meeting with other Azimio leaders.
According to the former Prime
Minister, he turned down several requests to meet Ruto at the State House and
demanded the meeting be held at a neutral venue.
Raila disclosed he accepted the
invitation to meet Ruto at the KICC and ordered Kalonzo and Ugunja lawmaker
Opiyo Wandayi to attend the meeting on his behalf.
However, he revealed that he was
forced to attend the meeting at KICC after Kalonzo declined to represent him.
According to Odinga, Kalonzo
demanded he must attend the meeting since he was the coalition leader, forcing
the Azimio chief to concede to the demand and meet Ruto.
"I demanded the bill be
signed elsewhere but not at the State House. They suggested it be signed at the
Office of the President but I similarly rejected the idea and finally, they
suggested KICC and I concurred," Raila disclosed.
"So, I called Kalonzo on
the phone and directed him and Wandayi to go represent me but Kalonzo told me
that I must come with him. So, I met Kalonzo and the other leaders before we
went to the KICC," he narrated.
At the same time, Raila
dismissed allegations of a 'handshake' with Ruto, stating the call for a
dialogue was not for his benefit but rather for the benefit of the people of
Kenya.
"We did not go there to have a dialogue with Ruto and the UDA party leadership.
"Even Ruto himself
declined a dialogue. So, all these things were put out of context," Raila
said.
