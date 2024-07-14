If men are billed by women for the multiple roles they perform at home, we will go penniless – Media personality speaks on unpaid labour women perform at home







Sunday, July 14, 2024 - A media personality is raising awareness about the role women perform at home without being paid.

He shared this in reaction to a post that highlighted how women who cook, clean, and look after the home are described as "not working".

The post about unpaid labour was shared by a literary critic on Facebook, Ikhide Ikheloa, and he wrote:

"It took me a long time in life to realize that my mother worked thrice as hard as my dad, at home.





Fidel Ebohon, a media personality, replied:

"Cleaner, cook, nanny, teacher, comforter, errand runner, hostess etc. The list is endless.

"If men are billed by women for this multiple roles, we will go penniless."