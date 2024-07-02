Watch the moment a goon disguised as a peaceful protester was caught trying to break into one of the shops in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO).





Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - A middle-aged man believed to be a goon escaped death by a whisker after he was caught trying to break into a shop in Nairobi Central Business District.

The suspect was in possession of a metal rod which he was using to break into the shop before being caught.

He was beaten by a mob before being handed to the police.

Goons have infiltrated peaceful protests organized by Gen Z to protest against the punitive taxes imposed by the government.

The goons have been targeting shops in Nairobi CBD.





We have arrested one thief here at CBD trying to break in one of the shops. Happening now OPPOSITE THE BRANCH RESTAURANT along Moi Avenue. pic.twitter.com/hJIG5Pgmhc — KOT Sonko™🇰🇪 (@sonko_254) July 2, 2024

