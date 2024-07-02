Watch the moment a goon disguised as a peaceful protester was caught trying to break into one of the shops in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO).


Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - A middle-aged man believed to be a goon escaped death by a whisker after he was caught trying to break into a shop in Nairobi Central Business District.

The suspect was in possession of a metal rod which he was using to break into the shop before being caught.

He was beaten by a mob before being handed to the police.

Goons have infiltrated peaceful protests organized by Gen Z to protest against the punitive taxes imposed by the government.

The goons have been targeting shops in Nairobi CBD.


