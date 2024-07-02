A drug trafficker on the run as detectives recover drugs worth Ksh 9.2 Million at a warehouse in JKIA, following a tip off (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Attempts by a suspect to traffic 1.15kg of methamphetamine through the Jomo Kenyatta Intn'l Airport have proved futile after the concealed parcel stuffed in a bigger consignment was discovered at the FedEx Express warehouse.

The seizure of the Sh9.2 million drug in street estimates followed a tip-off to Anti-Narcotics detectives based at JKIA yesterday, prompting a search within the warehouse at the Mitchell Cott Shed.

Investigation is ongoing to identify the trafficker and intended destination.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

It takes the form of a white, odorless, bitter-tasting crystalline powder that easily dissolves in water or alcohol

The drug is very damaging to the body and brain, especially with repeated use.

Side effects include rapid breathing, an irregular heart rate, and increased blood pressure.

Users also complain of sweating, headaches, blurred vision, dry mouth, hot flashes, and dizziness.

Because the drug often decreases or even eliminates appetite, it has been used as a dangerous dieting strategy for people trying to lose weight quickly.

Long-term use can bring on brain damage that causes problems with memory and body movements and can cause mood swings and violent behavior.

