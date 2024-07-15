WAIGURU urges DCI to probe the macabre killing of women whose decomposing bodies were discovered in Kware dumpsite – We want urgent answers!!





Monday, July 15, 2024 - Council of Governors chairperson, Anne Waiguru, has called for speedy investigations into the murder of women whose bodies were recovered at a dumpsite in Kware, Mukuru kwa Njenga.

In a statement on Monday, Waiguru, who is also the Kirinyaga County Governor, said the discovery of the mutilated bodies has been heavy on the heart of the country.

Waiguru condoled with the families of the victims, as she prayed for God's protection of the women of Kenya.

"This weekend has been heavy on the nation's heart with the discovery of 8 mutilated and dismembered bodies of women in Kware. We grieve for them and their families," Waiguru said.

"We all now call for comprehensive and speedy investigations including today's scheduled multi-stakeholder witnessed post-mortem. May God protect our daughters and women."

On Sunday, the Director of Criminal Investigations said the victims are all aged between 18 and 30 years old.

He said a post-mortem would be conducted on Monday and invited all stakeholders including family members, civil society and the media to be present.

The Kenyan DAILY POST