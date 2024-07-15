Shock as RUTO increases fuel levy without consulting Kenyans and Parliament – This man will never learn





Monday, July 15, 2024 - Kathiani Member of Parliament, Robert Mbui, has accused the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government of increasing the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF) without going through proper legal channels.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Monday, Mbui said the levy increment can only be approved by the National Assembly, and the RMLF was never presented for debate before the House.

The Wiper Democratic Movement party leader argued that it was illegitimately approved, terming it an instance of "the Executive continuously ignoring the law".

"The government as constituted does not have the mandate to increase fuel levy by Ksh.7 without parliament's approval," Mbui said

"This should have been a gazette notice indicating that position and should have ended up in the committee of delegated legislation in the National Assembly so that it is approved by Parliament, "Mbui added.

In the latest price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), RMLF shot up from Ksh.18 in the June-July cycle to Ksh.25 despite nationwide public participation which contested the increment and an assurance from former Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen that they will heed the recommendations made by Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST