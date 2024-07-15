RAILA and AZIMIO leaders should keep off Gen Z protests because they are opportunists – KIVUTHA KIBWANA says





Monday, July 15, 2024 - Former Makueni County Governor, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders to keep off Gen Z protests.

In a post on X on Monday, Kibwana questioned the role of Azimio leaders in a revolution initiated by the younger generation.

"Why does Azimio believe it will solve the problems raised by Gen Zs by engaging the government while the aggrieved party is Gen Z and the rest of Kenyans?" Kibwana questioned.

Kibwana emphasized Azimio's need to avoid interfering with the Gen Z movement.

"The Political Class aborted Mau Mau of the 50s and the NCEC of the 1990s.

"The Gen Z Movement is our only hope for Peaceful change," Kibwana said.

On Wednesday, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said that Gen Zs had already said they are partyless and Raila is not their leader.

He, however, said that Raila has people he is leading, who he will be representing at the talks, including himself.

The senator said they also have a stake in Kenya and cannot sit out when things are happening to improve the country.

"Baba (Raila Odinga) did not say he was going to speak on behalf of Gen Z.

"Gen Z said they are leaderless, and he is not their leader.

"But Baba has people he is leading, not everyone is leaderless or partyless," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST