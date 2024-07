Friday, July 26, 2024 - A tuk-tuk driver sustained serious injuries after he was involved in an accident along Lumumba Road in Mombasa.

The accident happened after a speeding trailer lost control and rammed into the tuk-tuk.

The driver was thrown out of the moving tuk-tuk, following the impact.

He was rescued and taken to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

