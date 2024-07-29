



Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - ODM leader Raila Odinga is having the best time of his life after going to bed with Ruto’s regime, even as Gen Zs continue to label him a traitor.

Raila was filmed over the weekend in Mombasa partying hard while being entertained by a live band.

The invite-only party was reportedly hosted to celebrate the nomination of 4 key ODM leaders to the Cabinet.

In the video, Raila is seen unleashing his dance moves on the stage as the band sings songs to praise him.

The 79-year-old veteran politician proved that age is just but a number by dancing energetically.

Watch the video.

Video of RAILA partying hard over the weekend while being entertained by a live band after going to bed with the Government emerges. pic.twitter.com/YJCYf163gq — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 30, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.