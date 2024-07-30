The real biological father of WINNIE ODINGA and RAILA ODINGA Jnr appointed into Government by RUTO - It is not RAILA ODINGA

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Firebrand lawyer, Miguna Miguna has claimed that President William Ruto has appointed the father of Winnie Odinga and Raila Odinga Jnr to a senior position in his Government.
In a gazette notice on Monday, Ruto
appointed Joe Owaka Oger as the chairperson of the board of directors of the
Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya.
Oger was appointed to serve for three
years.
In a post on X, Miguna said Oger is
the father of Winnie Odinga and Raila Odinga Jr.
He said when Raila Odinga was
languishing in jail in the 1980s, Joe was the man who was ‘servicing’ Mama Ida
and in the process they sired Winnie and Raila Odinga Jr.
Here is a screenshot of what Miguna Miguna said in October 2019 and he retweeted it on Monday after Ruto named Oger as the chairman of Pyrethrum Processing Board.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments