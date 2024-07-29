JUNET MOHAMMED landed in Samburu for the burial of his aide’s father aboard RUTO’s famous chopper - The same chopper RAILA used over the weekend (PHOTOs).



Tuesday, July 29, 2024 - On Monday, Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed landed in Samburu for the burial of his aide’s father aboard a luxurious chopper owned by President William Ruto.

Ruto acquired the H130 Airbus model in 2019 through his Kwae Island Development Limited Company which deals with executive transport.

ODM leader Raila Odinga was also pictured using the same chopper on Saturday when he flew to Siaya for the burial of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo’s brother-in-law.

Raila used the same chopper on Saturday.





The chopper is owned by Ruto.

