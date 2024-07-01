Video of NANDI HILLS MP BERNARD KITUR being roughed up by his constituents for voting yes for the Finance Bill 2024





Monday, July 1, 2024 - A video has emerged of Nandi Hills MP Bernard Kitur being roughed up by his constituents for supporting the Finance Bill 2024.

In the video, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MP looked like a rained-on chicken as his constituents bayed for his blood.

The MP’s security detail had a hard time trying to protect the MP, who is a close ally of President William Ruto.

Here is the embarrassing video of a Nandi Hills lawmaker being accosted by his constituents who accused him of betraying them by voting yes to the punitive bill.

Nandi Hills MP Benard Kitur roughed up by angry constituents for supporting the Finance Bill. pic.twitter.com/FD8dbYKxI0 — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) July 1, 2024

