No one is safe anymore! Foreign Affairs PS KIPKORIR SING’OEI blasts RUTO after the abduction of ALFRED KETER in broad daylight





Monday, July 1, 2024 - Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Kipkorir Sing'oei, has blasted President William Ruto and his government over the arbitrary arrests reported since the commencement of the Finance Bill, 2024 protests.

Reacting to a video showing how former Nandi Hill MP Alfred Keter was abducted in broad daylight in front of his wife and children while leaving the church yesterday, Sing’oei cautioned Ruto and his government against the use of extra-judicial means to arrest individuals regardless of the circumstances at hand.

He further stated that even though the arrests were effected for legitimate objectives, the means were crude and failed to uphold constitutional guidelines.

“There is a procedure for effecting an arrest. This is not one of them.

"We must resist the temptation to adopt extra-legal means even in the pursuit of legitimate objectives,” stated Kipkorir.

In the viral video that prompted the PS to make the comments, the former legislator was forcefully ejected from his vehicle by a group of hooded men.

The group approached Keter’s vehicle, in Lavington, Nairobi County where they drew him out amid the ex-MP’s cries for help.

He was later bundled into a pick-up truck which drove away leaving the legislator’s family in his vehicle.

"Abducted, headed to an unknown destination," a social media account associated with Keter posted moments after the incident.

The former legislator has recently been in the limelight for criticising the Kenya Kwanza government.

Following these critiques, several individuals have since claimed that the government was involved in the kidnappings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

