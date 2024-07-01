No one is safe anymore! Foreign Affairs PS KIPKORIR SING’OEI blasts RUTO after the abduction of ALFRED KETER in broad daylight

Monday, July 1, 2024 - Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Kipkorir Sing'oei, has blasted President William Ruto and his government over the arbitrary arrests reported since the commencement of the Finance Bill, 2024 protests.
Reacting to a video showing how
former Nandi Hill MP Alfred Keter was abducted in broad daylight in front of
his wife and children while leaving the church yesterday, Sing’oei cautioned
Ruto and his government against the use of extra-judicial means to arrest
individuals regardless of the circumstances at hand.
He further stated that even
though the arrests were effected for legitimate objectives, the means were
crude and failed to uphold constitutional guidelines.
“There is a procedure for effecting an arrest. This is not one of them.
"We must resist the temptation to
adopt extra-legal means even in the pursuit of legitimate objectives,” stated
Kipkorir.
In the viral video that prompted
the PS to make the comments, the former legislator was forcefully ejected from
his vehicle by a group of hooded men.
The group approached Keter’s
vehicle, in Lavington, Nairobi County where they drew him out amid the ex-MP’s
cries for help.
He was later bundled into a
pick-up truck which drove away leaving the legislator’s family in his vehicle.
"Abducted, headed to an
unknown destination," a social media account associated with Keter posted
moments after the incident.
The former legislator
has recently been in the limelight for criticising the Kenya Kwanza
government.
Following these critiques,
several individuals have since claimed that the government was involved in the
kidnappings.
