RUTO does the unthinkable as he scraps off offices of the First and Second Ladies after pressure – Never joke with Gen Z





Monday, July 1, 2024 – First Lady Rachel Ruto, Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s wife, Tessie, have become the first casualties of the Gen Z revolution.

This is after President William Ruto scrapped their offices following pressure from Gen Zs to abolish them.

Speaking during the Presidential Roundtable at State House, the Head of State revealed that the offices of the First Lady, the Second Lady, and of Tessie Mudavadi will no longer be prioritised in his administration.

He noted that the three will be scrapped beginning today.

He noted that the decision was made after the anti-Finance Bill protests that led to his administration shelving the Finance Bill 2024.

"I know citizens have said there is no need for the office of the first lady and second lady but these are offices that have been there because we have to live within our means, those offices from tomorrow will not be part of our equation because in the face of what has happened, we have to trim down every other area," the Head of State explained.

He further noted ministries and state departments were on his radar for budget cuts to sustain the government in the next financial year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST